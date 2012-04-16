Brazil, U.S. Cement Science Collaboration

Brazil and the U.S. committed last week to expand their science and technology collaborations and to make it easier for Brazilian students and scientists to study and do research in the U.S. The announcement was part of the U.S. visit of Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff. The countries agreed to collaborate in several research areas, including climate, nanotechnology, and biofuels, an area where Brazil is particularly strong. Several science policies that encourage innovation and support more women in science will also be part of the exchange. Additionally, Brazil put forward its Science Without Borders program—which funds Brazilian students and scientists who want to go abroad—to increase the exchange of scholars with the U.S. “The program benefits Brazilian researchers and students who are given the opportunity to come to the U.S. to develop and conduct their studies,” Rousseff said in a statement. One example of this program is a collaboration between Brazil’s Instituto Tecnológico de Aeronáutica and MIT’s School of Engineering that could involve an exchange of students, professors, and researchers, as well as joint research and education programs.