Companies Set Large Aromatics Expansion

South Korean oil refiner GS Caltex and two Japanese refiners, Showa Shell and Taiyo Oil, have signed a memorandum of understanding to expand a p-xylene joint venture in Yeosu, South Korea, by 1 million metric tons per year. After the expansion, set for completion in late 2014, the plant will have a capacity of 2.35 million metric tons, making it the world’s largest p-xylene facility, the firms say. Last summer, Japan’s JX Holdings teamed up with South Korea’s SK Innovation to start building a 1 million-metric-ton p-xylene plant in South Korea.
