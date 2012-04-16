Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Corning Buys Lab Supplies Business

Consumables: Acquisition of Becton, Dickinson & Co. business expands life sciences unit

by Ann M. Thayer
April 16, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Corning will pay about $730 million in cash to buy 75% of the discovery labware unit of Becton, Dickinson & Co. Expected to have sales this year of $235 million, the operations involved in the deal make and sell plastic consumable labware, liquid-handling products, cell-based assays, and life sciences research reagents. New Jersey-based BD will retain the discovery labware unit’s bioprocessing supplies business, which includes cell-culture media.

“The acquisition will expand Corning Life Sciences’ annual revenues by 40% and catapult the segment toward its goal of being a $1 billion business by 2014,” Corning CEO Wendell P. Weeks says. Over the next few years, New York-based Cor­ning hopes to hit $10 billion in annual revenues, up from $7.9 billion in 2011, through internal growth and acquisitions.

The life sciences business accounted for only 7.5% of Corning’s 2011 sales, Buckingham Research Group stock analyst John E. Roberts points out in a report to clients. Before the acquisition, he estimated that the business would post double-digit sales growth for 2012 and 2013. Meanwhile, Mizuho Securities USA analyst Peter Lawson recommends investing in reagent-focused companies for the stability they offer. He calls the BD unit a “cash cow, but low-growth business.”

Lately, BD has been rebalancing its business mix. With about $7.8 billion in annual sales, the company will focus on diagnostics, medical devices, and cell culture and analysis. The sale to Corning will enable BD to turn its attention to its own recent acquisitions and to newly launched instrumentation products, according to Executive Vice President William A. Kozy.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Waters names Udit Batra as CEO
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
IPO for lab supplier Avantor raises $4.2 billion
Thermo Fisher to buy bioprocessing business from Becton Dickinson﻿﻿﻿

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE