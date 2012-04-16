Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

D. Wayne Goodman

by Susan J. Ainsworth
April 16, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

D. Wayne Goodman, 66, a professor of chemistry at Texas A&M University who made major contributions to the fields of surface science and catalysis, died on Feb. 27 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Born in Glen Allan, Miss., Goodman received a B.S. in chemistry from Mississippi College, in Clinton, in 1968 and a Ph.D. in physical chemistry in 1974 at the University of Texas, Austin, under Michael J. S. Dewar.

After studying under a North Atlantic Treaty Organization fellowship in Germany, Goodman worked at the National Bureau of Standards (now the National Institute of Standards & Technology) for four years. In 1980, he joined Sandia National Laboratories, where he conducted research that established him as a leading figure in surface science and heterogeneous catalysis.

Goodman joined the Texas A&M faculty as a professor in the department of chemistry in 1988 and was named the Robert A. Welch Foundation Chair in 1998.

Research in Goodman’s lab was focused on chemisorption and on reactions at catalytic surfaces. Especially notable was his group’s work on catalysis via supported gold nanoparticles.

Goodman published more than 500 papers on research that helped transform catalysis from a primarily applications-oriented discipline to a highly sophisticated scientific enterprise.

He received the ACS Ipatieff Prize in 1983, the ACS Award in Colloid & Surface Chemistry in 1993, the ACS Arthur W. Adamson Award for Distinguished Service in the Advancement of Surface Chemistry in 2002, and the ACS Gabor A. Somorjai Award for Creative Research in Catalysis in 2005.

Goodman joined ACS in 1977 and was elected into the inaugural group of ACS Fellows in 2009. He was also a fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry, the Institute of Physics, and the American Vacuum Society. He served as an associate editor of the Journal of Catalysis and was a member of the editorial boards of several other journals.

A private pilot, Goodman shared a love of aviation with his father, Grady, and his son, Jac.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Sandy; his son; and one grandson.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Arthur Fontijn
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
David L. Venezky
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
James L. Kinsey

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE