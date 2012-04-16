Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Drug Candidates Debut

ACS Meeting News: Perennial session serves up potential drugs for hepatitis, migraine, cancer, and type 2 diabetes

by Carmen Drahl
April 16, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

Medicinal chemists converged on San Diego for this spring’s American Chemical Society national meeting. They packed a ballroom to see the public debut of five drug candidate structures and hear the tales behind their discovery.

The presentations composed the Division of Medicinal Chemistry’s traditional “First Time Disclosures” session, which was supported by Gilead Sciences and organized by Albert J. Robichaud, chief scientific officer of Cambridge, Mass.-based Sage Therapeutics.

“In this time of tumult and uncertainty in the pharmaceutical world it is encouraging to see that scientists and drug discovery groups are still driving value for their organizations,” Robichaud told C&EN. “This session is an excellent example of the quality work that continues to come from the research teams of many of these companies that have experienced significant change.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Merck & Co. hosts 2024 Pharma Leaders Conference
Eli Lilly hosts 2023 Pharma Leaders Conference
ACS hosts virtual gathering for pharma leaders

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE