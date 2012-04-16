Elevance And XiMo Advance Metathesis

Elevance Renewable Sciences and partner company XiMo say they have developed molybdenum-based catalysts for metathesizing natural oils and derivatives. In a collaboration that began in January 2011, the two firms tested more than 40 catalysts to find candidates that would be competitive with the ruthenium-based catalysts Elevance currently uses. Elevance was founded on technology developed by Robert H. Grubbs of California Institute of Technology. Swiss-based XiMo was founded by several chemists including Richard R. Schrock, who shared the 2005 Nobel Prize in Chemistry with Grubbs for work on metal-compound catalysts for olefin metathesis.
