Evans Acquires Testing Firm PTRL

Evans Analytical Group has acquired PTRL West and PTRL Europe, sister regulatory testing firms that serve the agrochemical industry. With offices in California and Germany, the PTRL companies provide residue analysis and environmental fate and metabolism testing required to bring new pesticides to market. Evans, which calls itself the world’s leading independent laboratory network, earlier acquired St. Louis-based Chemir Analytical Services and its affiliates.
