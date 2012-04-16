Frank L. Setliff

Frank Lamar Setliff, 72, professor of chemistry emeritus at the University of Arkansas, Little Rock, died on July 31, 2011, from complications of cancer.
Born in Lake Charles, La., Setliff received a B.S. degree in chemistry from McNeese State University in Lake Charles in 1960. He then earned an M.S. in chemistry in 1962 and a Ph.D. in organic chemistry in 1966 from Tulane University in New Orleans.
A distinguished graduate of the Reserve Officer Training Corps, he served six years in the Army Reserve, including two years of active duty as a project officer in the Chemical Corps Combat Developments Command at Fort McClellan, Ala.
Setliff joined the University of Arkansas, Little Rock, faculty in 1966, teaching chemistry for 35 years. He authored or coauthored 40 organic chemistry articles.
After retiring in 2001, he continued as a part-time lecturer at the university for eight years. Setliff received an award for outstanding teaching from the university’s College of Sciences (now College of Science & Mathematics) in 1990. He was an emeritus member of ACS, who joined in 1965. He was also a member of the Arkansas Academy of Science.
Setliff was an active member of Fellowship Bible Church in Little Rock. A passionate quartet singer, he was also an active member of the Barbershop Harmony Society and performed with its local chapter, the Diamond State Chorus, for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn; one son; one daughter; and four grandchildren.
