Huntsman Will Expand Ethylene Oxide Plant

Huntsman Corp. plans to expand ethylene oxide capacity at its Port Neches, Texas, site by 25%. The plant, which now has 1 billion lb per year of ethylene oxide capacity, supplies Huntsman facilities that make ethylene glycol, surfactants, and ethanolamines. Huntsman says the expansion is meant to take advantage of North America’s bounty of cheap petrochemical feedstocks derived from natural gas. However, the company will not say whether it is also expanding its upstream ethylene cracker in Port Neches.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter