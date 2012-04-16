John L. (Jack) Cooney, 82, a retired DuPont senior research chemist, died on Jan. 30, 2011, after a lengthy illness.
Born in Washington, D.C., Cooney served in the Navy from 1946 until 1948. He earned a bachelor’s degree in physical chemistry from Loyola College, in Baltimore, in 1952 and a Ph.D. in physical chemistry from Fordham University, in New York City, in 1957.
He then began his career with DuPont in Wilmington, Del., remaining there as a research chemist and engineering consultant for 34 years. His research focused on the physical properties and thermodynamics of polymers. He is credited with two patents, related to thin-film gas permeation membranes and to the use of the firm’s Teflon in papermaking. After retiring in 1990, he formed an engineering consulting firm in Wilmington.
Cooney was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1956. He was also a member of the American Physical Society, the National Association of Corrosion Engineers, the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, the American Institute of Chemical Engineers, Phi Lambda Upsilon, and Sigma Xi.
An avid golfer, Cooney had been retiree golf champion at the DuPont Country Club. He was also an accomplished bowler and enjoyed skiing, gardening, and dancing.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Doris; daughter, Janet; son, Edward; and two grandsons.
