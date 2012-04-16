Advertisement

Business

Kyocera And Partners Plan Solar Facility

by Jean-François Tremblay
April 16, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 16
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Kyocera
Kyocera’s planned solar farm site.
The site in Japan where Kyocera and partners plan to build a large solar energy farm.
Credit: Kyocera
Kyocera’s planned solar farm site.

Kyocera and two partners, Mizuho Corporate Bank and IHI, plan to invest more than $300 million in the construction of what they say will be Japan’s largest solar power plant. Deploying about 290,000 polycrystalline silicon solar cells from Kyocera, the plant will be built on 314 acres of reclaimed land on the coast of Kagoshima in southern Japan. The companies say electricity supply has been tight in Japan since the March 2011 earthquake. They estimate their plant will provide electricity to 22,000 households.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

