Kyocera And Partners Plan Solar Facility

Kyocera and two partners, Mizuho Corporate Bank and IHI, plan to invest more than $300 million in the construction of what they say will be Japan’s largest solar power plant. Deploying about 290,000 polycrystalline silicon solar cells from Kyocera, the plant will be built on 314 acres of reclaimed land on the coast of Kagoshima in southern Japan. The companies say electricity supply has been tight in Japan since the March 2011 earthquake. They estimate their plant will provide electricity to 22,000 households.
