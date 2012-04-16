Merck Signs On To Early-Stage Fund

Merck & Co. and Flagship Ventures, a Cambridge, Mass.-based venture capital firm, are teaming up to launch or support biotech companies with cutting-edge technology. The alliance will expose Merck to the earliest stages of science and drug discovery, the partners note, and Flagship will benefit from Merck’s drug development and commercialization experience. Merck Research Ventures Fund will be an investor in the $270 million Flagship Ventures Fund IV; other financial details were not disclosed.
