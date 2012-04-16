Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Obama Signs Law To Help Start-Ups

by Glenn Hess
April 16, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

President Barack Obama signed legislation into law that removes regulatory barriers to investment and promises to make it easier for biotechnology companies and other start-up businesses to raise capital. The bill, the Jumpstart Our Business Startups (JOBS) Act, exempts companies with less than $1 billion in annual revenue from certain Securities & Exchange Commission financial disclosure requirements for their first five years on the public market. The provision is expected to save these firms up to $2 million per year in compliance costs. The JOBS Act will also facilitate private fund-raising by making it easier for a small company to go public and giving entrepreneurs the chance to advertise investment opportunities to the general public. In addition, it will broaden the investor base by allowing firms to be financed through “crowdfunding”—that is, using the Internet to sell small amounts of stock to many individuals. This law “will help entrepreneurs raise the capital they need to put Americans back to work and create an economy that’s built to last,” Obama said during a signing ceremony in the White House Rose Garden on April 5.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE