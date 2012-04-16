PPG Will Cut 2,000 Coatings Jobs

PPG Industries plans to cut 2,000 jobs, mostly in its European architectural coatings business. The firm says it will take a one-time $208 million charge against earnings to account for the cuts and the write-off of unspecified assets. The move will save the firm about $140 million annually. Many of the employees joined PPG with its $3.2 billion acquisition of the Netherlands-based SigmaKalon in 2008 and the $115 million purchase of Danish paint maker Dyrup earlier this year. Separately, PPG will take a $160 million charge for environmental remediation activities at a former Jersey City, N.J., plant. The firm plans to submit a final remediation plan soon to the state.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter