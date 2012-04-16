Advertisement

Synthesis

Precatalytic Intron Structure Solved

Pre- and postcatalytic structures of a self-splicing RNA molecule (the group II intron from a bacterium) are similar

by Celia Henry Arnaud
April 16, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 16
Most Popular in Synthesis

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Navtej Toor
This close-up depiction of the precatalytic group II intron 5ʹ splice site shows the 5ʹ end of the intron (green), the catalytic domain (red), and the 5ʹ exon (dark blue).
Close up of group II intron 5' splice site; shown are the 5' end of introm (green), catalytic domain (red), and 5' exon (blue).
Credit: Courtesy of Navtej Toor
This close-up depiction of the precatalytic group II intron 5ʹ splice site shows the 5ʹ end of the intron (green), the catalytic domain (red), and the 5ʹ exon (dark blue).

The first crystal structure of the precatalytic state of a group II intron has been solved (Nat. Struct. Mol. Biol., DOI: 10.1038/nsmb.2270). Previous structures of these self-splicing RNA molecules, which are thought to be evolutionary predecessors of the spliceosome, have captured them either during or after the splicing process, but never before splicing starts. Navtej Toor of the University of California, San Diego, and coworkers obtained a 3.65-Å crystal structure of the group II intron from the ocean sediment bacterium Oceanobacillus iheyensis in its precatalytic state. To trap this state, the researchers deactivated the catalytic site with a single-point mutation. The structure shows that the 5ʹ splice site has a kinked structure before catalysis, which had been predicted. The researchers propose that this structural distortion of splice sites is a general mechanism inherent to all RNA-splicing reactions. They also modeled the probable position of the 3ʹ splice site and used this information to propose a mechanism for the entire splicing pathway. Their model suggests that the active site can accommodate both splicing steps with relatively small conformational alteration.

