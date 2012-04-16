Advertisement

People

Raymond C. Uhlig

by Susan J. Ainsworth
April 16, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 16
Raymond C. Uhlig, 83, a retired industrial chemist of Valencia, Pa., died of a stroke on Jan. 30.

Born in North Versailles, Pa., Uhlig served in the Naval Reserves and in the Army during the Korean War. At the University of Pittsburgh, he earned a B.S. in chemistry in 1950 and an M.A. in industry (now an M.B.A.), specializing in industrial management and industrial relations, in 1956. During his career, he worked for Stoner-Mudge (now Valspar), Mellon Institute for Industrial Research (which merged to form Carnegie Mellon University), Mobil Chemical, Technical Coatings Co., and PPG.

He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1951. He served the Federation of Societies for Coatings Technology (which merged to form the American Coatings Association) as president and a member of the board of directors.

Living in Franklin Park, Pa., until months before his death, Uhlig enjoyed doting on his grandchildren, playing table tennis, and tending his vegetable garden and fruit trees. He played the piano, banjo, ukulele, and saxophone. While a student at Pitt, he played the clarinet in the marching band. He was an active member of Saints John & Paul Roman Catholic Church in Sewickley, Pa.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Gloria; daughters, Rae A. Hallstrom and Joyce L. Goudeau; son, David; and eight grandchildren.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

