Retired Chemists Have A Role To Play

Attila E. Pavlath’s letter says what so many industrial chemists have long known: Academia does not gear training for where most of the jobs are. But it’s time to stop wringing our hands and work around the situation (C&EN, Feb. 27, page 2). More retired chemists should share their know-how by blogging and setting up webpages.
You can read my process development blog online at kilomentor.chemicalblogs.com. More than 110 articles have received more than 170,000 visits since it was started. It’s free and available worldwide. Let’s start doing our own educating.
By Clarke Slemon
Toronto
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter