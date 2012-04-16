Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Robert E. Ireland

by Susan J. Ainsworth
April 16, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Robert E. Ireland, 82, professor of chemistry emeritus at the University of Virginia, died on Feb. 4 in Sarasota, Fla.

Born in Cincinnati, Ireland received an A.B. degree in chemistry from Amherst College, in Massachusetts, in 1951 and a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, in 1954, under the direction of William S. Johnson. He then spent two years as a National Science Foundation postdoctoral fellow in William G. Young’s group at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Ireland joined the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, faculty in 1956 and subsequently moved to California Institute of Technology in 1965 to serve as a professor of organic chemistry. He left Caltech in 1985 to become director of the Merrell Dow Research Institute in Strasbourg, France. After a year in that position, he moved to the University of Virginia to serve as chairman of the chemistry department and was selected as its first Thomas Jefferson Professor of Chemistry.

Making seminal contributions to the field of synthetic organic chemistry, he was the first to demonstrate the synthetic potential of the ester enolate Claisen rearrangement, a reaction that is now called the Ireland-Claisen rearrangement.

Early in his career, Ireland wrote “Organic Synthesis,” the first-ever textbook on synthetic strategy, which is still widely used. A gifted speaker, Ireland had a reputation for presenting clear and entertaining lectures that illustrated the power of multistage organic synthesis. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1953.

During his career, Ireland received a Sloan Fellowship as well as the ACS Ernest Guenther Award in the Chemistry of Natural Products in 1977 and the ACS Award for Creative Work in Synthetic Organic Chemistry in 1988. After retiring in 1995, he moved to Sarasota.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret, and sons, Mark and Richard.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Tomáš Hudlický
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Amos Smith Wins Perkin Prize
Gilbert S. Panson

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE