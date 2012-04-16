Shimadzu Opens Lab Center In Texas

Shimadzu Scientific Instruments has opened the Shimadzu Center for Advanced Analytical Chemistry at the University of Texas, Arlington. Containing $6 million worth of chromatography, mass spectrometry, and other equipment, the center is located in the university’s chemistry and physics building. According to the company, the center represents the largest installation of Shimadzu analytical instrumentation in the Western Hemisphere. UT Arlington chemistry and biochemistry professor Kevin Schug has been named the Shimadzu Distinguished Professor of Analytical Chemistry and will oversee the new lab.
