URL Brings Gout Drug To Takeda

Takeda Pharmaceuticals has agreed to acquire Philadelphia-based URL Pharmaceuticals for $800 million up front plus unspecified performance-based milestone payments. URL, which had $600 million in sales last year, specializes in gout treatment. Its lead product, Colcrys, had 2011 sales of $430 million. Takeda’s lead gout treatment is Uloric, used to lower blood uric acid levels in adults with gout.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter