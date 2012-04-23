Dendrimer-Based Therapy Shows Promise For Cerebral Palsy

Newborn children with cerebral palsy might in the future be spared from living with some of the cognitive and motor-skill impairments caused by the disorder. That’s because Sujatha Kannan and Rangaramanujam M. Kannan, now at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine; Roberto Romero of the National Institutes of Health; and coworkers have developed a dendrimer-drug nanomedicine to treat brain inflammation associated with cerebral palsy (Sci. Transl. Med., DOI: 10.1126/scitranslmed.3003162). The developmental disorder is caused by injury to a baby’s brain either in the womb or soon after birth. The researchers tested their dendrimer-based therapy, which has a branched polyamidoamine core decorated with an outer shell of N-acetyl-
