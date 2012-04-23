Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Red Blood Cells Release Cargo On Demand

By coating the cells with gold nanoparticles, researchers hope to enable drug delivery to tumors

by Journal News and Community
April 23, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 17
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: ACS Nano
These gold-nanoparticle-coated red blood cells are filled with red and green dye molecules (left). Zapping the right-most cell with an infrared beam forms tiny pores in the cell’s membrane, allowing the cargo molecules to escape (right).
Microscope images, the first of which showing gold-nanoparticle-coated red blood cells filled with green and red dye molecules. The second shows what happens when researchers zap the rightmost cell with an infrared laser: tiny pores form in the cell’s membrane, allowing the cargo molecules to escape. Scale bars represent 5 µm.
Credit: ACS Nano
These gold-nanoparticle-coated red blood cells are filled with red and green dye molecules (left). Zapping the right-most cell with an infrared beam forms tiny pores in the cell’s membrane, allowing the cargo molecules to escape (right).

To force cargo-loaded red blood cells to dump their contents, scientists decorated the cells with gold nanoparticles and zapped them with a laser (ACS Nano, DOI: 10.1021/nn3006619). Scientists aim to use such cells to deliver drugs to tumors, because red blood cells are naturally compatible with the immune system and circulate in the body for days. Other researchers have found ways to load the cells with drugs, but controlling the molecules’ release has remained challenging. Hans Bäumler of Charité University Hospital and colleagues used gold nanoparticles because they heat up when irradiated with infrared laser light. The researchers expected that the heat would change the structure of lipid or protein molecules in the cells’ membranes, creating short-lived pores through which cargo could escape. To test the idea, they mixed gold nanoparticles with a suspension of red blood cells containing red and green dye molecules. While observing the cells via fluorescence microscopy, they applied a pulse from an infrared laser on individual cells. Within seconds, each cell stopped glowing, a sign that the dye molecules had left the cell.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE