ACS Honors Legislators

The American Chemical Society presented its 2012 Public Service Award to Rep. Roscoe Bartlett (R-Md.), Sen. Christopher Coons (D-Del.), and former Sen. Ted Kaufman (D-Del.) during a ceremony on Capitol Hill on April 24.
“Tonight’s honorees exemplify the role that policymakers can play in supporting innovation, providing opportunity, and helping others,” said ACS Board Chair William F. Carroll Jr., who presented the awards.
Bartlett is one of three scientists in Congress and a senior member of the House of Representatives Science, Space & Technology Committee. He has been a strong supporter of defense science and technology and is currently cochair of the STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) Education Caucus.
Coons was instrumental in passing the America Invents Act in 2011, designed to make U.S. scientists more competitive globally. He also introduced the Job Creation Through Innovation Act, which proposed making the research and development tax credit permanent, and he introduced the 2011 International Year of Chemistry Senate Resolution.
“Thank you to ACS for this award, and thank you for your voice and your engagement with the Congress of the United States, and thank you for continuing to stand up for science and stand up for its role in the future of our country,” Coons said.
Kaufman, who served as a senator from 2009 to 2010, secured $400,000 to fund research and extension grants for women and minorities in STEM. He also authored the STEM Education Coordination Act, which recognized all federal programs and activities that support STEM education. He thanked ACS for not only providing Congress with the facts, but also being “excellent advocates for the issues that you determine to be important.”
