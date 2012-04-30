Top Instrument Firms

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
09018-cover-thermocxd.jpg
« Prev
Next »
09018-cover-thermocxd.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

April 30, 2012 Cover

Volume 90, Issue 18

Leading analytical and lab instrument firms in C&EN’s ranking grow via acquisition and expansion in emerging markets

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 90 | Issue 18
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Business

Top Instrument Firms

Leading analytical and lab instrument firms in C&EN’s ranking grow via acquisition and expansion in emerging markets

Assessing Chemicals

New EPA effort targets dozens of substances already on the market for in-depth scrutiny

Plastics Revival In North America

A good manufacturing outlook raises demand for engineering polymers in the region

  • Analytical Chemistry

    Fingerprinting Conflict Minerals

    Spectroscopic method could help identify mineral origins

  • Business

    New Market For Contract Firms

    Contract manufacturers find new customers in biobased chemical companies

  • Safety

    DuPont Hit For Plant Safety

    Chemical safety board’s investigation of a fatal DuPont accident leads to a broader examination of ‘hot work’

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Synthesis

Determining Sugar Sequence Fidelity

Substrate analogs probe how carbohydrate polymerases install monosaccharides in correct order

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Periodic Table Ceiling, Elemental Pups

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT