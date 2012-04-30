Top Instrument Firms
Leading analytical and lab instrument firms in C&EN’s ranking grow via acquisition and expansion in emerging markets
April 30, 2012 Cover
Volume 90, Issue 18
New EPA effort targets dozens of substances already on the market for in-depth scrutiny
A good manufacturing outlook raises demand for engineering polymers in the region
Spectroscopic method could help identify mineral origins
Contract manufacturers find new customers in biobased chemical companies
Chemical safety board’s investigation of a fatal DuPont accident leads to a broader examination of ‘hot work’
Substrate analogs probe how carbohydrate polymerases install monosaccharides in correct order