Rita Aiello and Kevin F. Doura have been appointed staff scientists for Johnson Matthey’s Stationary Emissions Control group, which is based in Audubon, Pa. Aiello and Doura will be responsible for the design, development, and technical support of catalysts and catalytic systems for controlling emissions from internal combustion engines, gas turbines, and manufacturing processes.

Gary Juncosa has joined LS9 as the executive vice president of chemicals. He will be responsible for the development and commercialization of LS9’s chemical business. Juncosa had been vice president of operations at Yingyang Aroma Chemical Group. LS9 has also hired Gregory Rood as vice president of operations. He will have responsibility for LS9’s operations in Okeechobee, Fla., and for future sites. Rood will also oversee external contract manufacturing and the operational interests in anticipated LS9 joint ventures. Prior to joining LS9, he was senior vice president of operations at Martek Biosciences. With headquarters in South San Francisco, LS9 develops fermentation-derived products as varied as vehicle-ready fuels and chemicals for detergents and personal care products.

Steven R. Mills has been appointed chief financial officer of renewable chemicals and fuels company Amyris, effective May 2. He will replace Jeryl L. Hilleman, who is leaving the company. In February, Mills retired from Archer Daniels Midland, where he most recently served as senior executive vice president of performance and growth.

Colin Minchom has been appointed vice president of Hovione’s particle design business unit. He will be based in East Windsor, N.J. Most recently, he had been vice president of Patheon’s Pharmaceutical Development Services for North America. Hovione develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediate drug products.

Stuart E. Needleman has been named president and chief operating officer of Aptuit, a Greenwich, Conn.-based contract research organization serving biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. He had been president of scientific operations at the company.

Jim Stanley has been named program manager for industrial applications at Linde North America. In this role, he will manage the marketing and development of high-tech cryogenic gas solutions for the plastics industry and other markets. He had been manager of government and inside sales at Linde North America, which is a member of the Linde Group, a global gases and engineering company.