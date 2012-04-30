Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business

by Susan J. Ainsworth
April 30, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Rita Aiello and Kevin F. Doura have been appointed staff scientists for Johnson Matthey’s Stationary Emissions Control group, which is based in Audubon, Pa. Aiello and Doura will be responsible for the design, development, and technical support of catalysts and catalytic systems for controlling emissions from internal combustion engines, gas turbines, and manufacturing processes.

Gary Juncosa has joined LS9 as the executive vice president of chemicals. He will be responsible for the development and commercialization of LS9’s chemical business. Juncosa had been vice president of operations at Yingyang Aroma Chemical Group. LS9 has also hired Gregory Rood as vice president of operations. He will have responsibility for LS9’s operations in Okeechobee, Fla., and for future sites. Rood will also oversee external contract manufacturing and the operational interests in anticipated LS9 joint ventures. Prior to joining LS9, he was senior vice president of operations at Martek Biosciences. With headquarters in South San Francisco, LS9 develops fermentation-derived products as varied as vehicle-ready fuels and chemicals for detergents and personal care products.

Steven R. Mills has been appointed chief financial officer of renewable chemicals and fuels company Amyris, effective May 2. He will replace Jeryl L. Hilleman, who is leaving the company. In February, Mills retired from Archer Daniels Midland, where he most recently served as senior executive vice president of performance and growth.

Colin Minchom has been appointed vice president of Hovione’s particle design business unit. He will be based in East Windsor, N.J. Most recently, he had been vice president of Patheon’s Pharmaceutical Development Services for North America. Hovione develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediate drug products.

Stuart E. Needleman has been named president and chief operating officer of Aptuit, a Greenwich, Conn.-based contract research organization serving biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. He had been president of scientific operations at the company.

Jim Stanley has been named program manager for industrial applications at Linde North America. In this role, he will manage the marketing and development of high-tech cryogenic gas solutions for the plastics industry and other markets. He had been manager of government and inside sales at Linde North America, which is a member of the Linde Group, a global gases and engineering company.

DirkJan Vermass has joined Cambridge Major Laboratories Europe, based in Weert, the Netherlands. He will lead its manufacturing operations as the company adds new capacity. Previously, Vermass had been with Organon BioSciences and later with Schering-Plough after it acquired Organon. Cambridge Major Laboratories is a global service-based chemistry outsourcing company that produces pharmaceutical intermediates, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and other fine organic chemicals.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Hovione promotes Herbeaux to CEO
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Business
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chiral Tech gets new CEO

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE