Butamax Embarks On Licensing Strategy

Butamax, a joint venture between BP and DuPont that has been developing a fermentation process to make isobutyl alcohol from sugar, has entered into a collaboration with the engineering firm Fagen. The companies want to license the technology to ethanol makers that intend to retrofit their plants to make isobutyl alcohol, a biofuel that can be blended with gasoline. In December, Butamax formed a consortium of companies that are interested in making the switch. Highwater Ethanol of Lamberton, Minn., was the first firm to sign on.
