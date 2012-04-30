Celgene And Epizyme Sign Epigenetics Pact

Celgene and Epizyme have inked a broad pact to develop compounds that block a class of epigenetic enzymes called histone methyltransferases (HMT). Celgene will pay $90 million up front—a fee that includes an equity stake in Epizyme—for the option to license rights outside the U.S. to HMT inhibitors developed at Epizyme over the next three years. The deal does not include HMT targets and compounds already partnered with GlaxoSmithKline and Eisai. Celgene gains access to Epizyme’s inhibitor of the HMT DOT1L, which is in preclinical studies as a treatment for mixed-lineage leukemia. Epizyme also could earn more than $160 million in milestone payments for each drug candidate licensed by Celgene.
