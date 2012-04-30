Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Citation Honors Nelson

by Susan J. Ainsworth
April 30, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

ESTEEMED
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Oklahoma Legislative Service Bureau
Martin presents citation to Nelson.
A photo of Martin presenting the citation to Nelson.
Credit: Oklahoma Legislative Service Bureau
Martin presents citation to Nelson.

Donna J. Nelson, a professor of chemistry at the University of Oklahoma, has been named the recipient of the 2012 Oklahoma Chemist Award by the state’s five American Chemical Society local sections. The Oklahoma Chemist Award, which includes a $1,000 honorarium, recognizes significant contributions to chemistry through achievements in research, teaching, and public service in Oklahoma.

In recognition of Nelson’s receipt of the award, Scott C. Martin (R), a member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives, presented a citation to Nelson on the House floor on March 19. The citation states that Nelson is only the third native Oklahoman and the second woman to receive the Oklahoma Chemist Award since its inception in 1971. Nelson is the first chemist to receive a citation from the state’s House of Representatives.

At the University of Oklahoma, where she has been a professor for over 25 years, Nelson developed a uniform method for analyzing additions to alkenes and predicting their mechanisms. She is also working on functionalizing single-walled carbon nanotubes and determining their interactions at a molecular level.

During her career, Nelson has served the chemical enterprise in many ways, including quantifying the number of women and minorities on science and engineering faculties at research universities and advising Congress, the media, and professional organizations.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Shining the light on outstanding contributions by women chemists
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Scholars Program Turned 20
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Volunteer Service Award To Cynthia Larive

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE