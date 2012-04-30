Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

Computer Design Leads To Cystic Fibrosis Drug Candidates

Computer method based on custom-designed peptides that block protein binding interactions

by Stu Borman
April 30, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

Starting with the structure of a protein related to cystic fibrosis, Duke University computational chemists have gone from theory to possible drug candidates for the disease (PLoS Comput. Biol., DOI: 10.1371/journal.pcbi.1002477). Cystic fibrosis is an inherited condition in which mucus builds up in the lungs and digestive tract, making it difficult to breathe and absorb food nutrients. The underlying cause is a defective gene that encodes a mutated version of the protein CFTR (cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator). The mutated protein misfolds, has impaired functionality, and is degraded abnormally fast; all three of those defects exacerbate disease symptoms. To reduce degradation, Bruce R. Donald of Duke University and coworkers used K*, a computational program they wrote, to design peptides capable of blocking binding between CFTR and CAL (CFTR-associated ligand), an interaction that promotes degradation. The predicted inhibitors bound CAL with high affinity and improved mutant CFTR function up to 12% in cultured cells from patients. Donald speculates that one of the inhibitors might work together with a different type of cystic fibrosis drug to boost CFTR activity in an additive way.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE