Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

DuPont Hit For Plant Safety

Chemical safety board’s investigation of a fatal DuPont accident leads to a broader examination of ‘hot work’

by Jeff Johnson
April 30, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

AFTERMATH
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Tonawanda (NY) Fire & Police Dept.
Firefighters take charge at the DuPont Yerkes chemical plant in Buffalo in 2010 after an explosion killed one person.
Nov. 2010 accident at DuPont Buffalo plant that is under investigation by the CSB. Report released April 19 at a meeting in Buffalo.
Credit: Tonawanda (NY) Fire & Police Dept.
Firefighters take charge at the DuPont Yerkes chemical plant in Buffalo in 2010 after an explosion killed one person.

Because of a series of fatal chemical plant accidents involving welding, cutting, grinding, and other spark-producing “hot work,” the Chemical Safety & Hazard Investigation Board is reexamining this type of plant activity, said CSB Chairman Rafael Moure-Eraso.

The announcement by Moure-Eraso came at a press conference in Buffalo on April 19, just hours before a public meeting where the board released the results of its investigation of a hot work accident at the nearby DuPont Yerkes facility. The DuPont accident occurred on Nov. 9, 2010, killing one welder and burning his supervisor during a routine maintenance project. Both were contract workers.

Moure-Eraso said the DuPont accident is nearly identical to 11 hot work accidents the board has investigated over the years. The investigations are discussed in a “safety bulletin” issued in March 2010, which was intended to encourage industry to closely examine its safety requirements for this type of work. A total of 22 workers were killed in these accidents.

“I find it tragic that we continue to see lives lost from hot work accidents, which occur all too frequently despite long-known procedures to prevent them,” Moure-Eraso said. The DuPont accident involved flammable vapors that exploded during routine maintenance, and Moure-Eraso pointedly said facility managers have “an obligation” to ensure the absence of a flammable atmosphere in areas where hot work is to take place.

At DuPont, a welder was working on top of a storage tank that, unbeknownst to him, was leaking flammable vinyl fluoride. Sparks from welding likely ignited the vapor and the tank’s contents, which resulted in most of the tank’s top being blown off. The welder died instantly from blunt force trauma; the foreman who was watching nearby received first-degree burns and minor injuries.

The facility produces polymers and surface materials for countertops, sold under the trade names Tedlar and Corian, CSB team leader Johnnie Banks explained. The part of the manufacturing process involved in the accident transfers polyvinyl fluoride slurry from a reactor through a flash tank, which separates residual vinyl fluoride and steam from the polyvinyl fluoride slurry. The slurry is then piped to storage tanks, which are interconnected by an overflow line. DuPont had erroneously determined that any vinyl fluoride vapor that might enter the overflow tanks would remain below flammable limits, according to CSB.

The tank that exploded, Tank 1, was one of three connected by various flow lines, according to CSB documents. Maintenance work was completed on the two other tanks, but for Tank 1, work had been stalled because replacement parts were missing. Plant operations were restarted using the two repaired tanks. Although Tank 1 was blocked from the main process, an overflow line still connected it to the other two tanks. The overflow line allowed vinyl fluoride to flow into Tank 1 and accumulate to explosive concentrations, according to the CSB investigation. When welding resumed, the tank exploded.

Banks said that although DuPont personnel monitored the atmosphere above the tank prior to authorizing hot work, no monitoring was done inside the tank to see whether any flammable vapor existed there.

The board report specifically recommends that DuPont include better enforcement of safety procedures for hot work and ensure explosion hazards associated with hot work are recognized and mitigated. It also urges revising corporate procedures to require all process piping and vent piping to be isolated before any hot work is authorized and to require air monitoring for flammable vapor inside tanks and other containers where hot work is to be performed.

Moure-Eraso added that the accident raised board concerns about DuPont, long considered an exemplar of a safety-conscious company. The Buffalo accident occurred 10 months after a series of three accidents that took place within 33 hours at DuPont’s Belle, W.Va., facility, including one that killed a worker who was exposed to phosgene (C&EN, Oct. 10, 2011, page 34).

Along with the DuPont hot work investigation report, the board released a new hot work safety video, Moure-Eraso noted.

The results of CSB’s reexamination of hot work safety, he said, would be released soon and will include recommendations to the Occupational Safety & Health Administration as well as industry. The board will incorporate a broader look at similar accidents using a wider range of databases than it has in the past.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical Safety Board begins 2 new investigations
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US Chemical Safety Board urges better refinery inspections, HF substitutes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Confusion, lack of safety concern led to three deaths at Packaging Corporation of America mill

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE