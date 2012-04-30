Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

An Early Spring Rescues Earnings

First Quarter: Warm weather gives a head start to agriculture and construction sectors

by Melody M. Bomgardner
April 30, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

The first quarter is normally a seasonal slow time for U.S. chemical producers, but mild weather and springlike temperatures boosted sales in the agriculture, coatings, and construction sectors, helping improve earnings at many firms.

Still, the news was not all positive. European demand continues to flounder, notwithstanding signs of strength in Germany’s economy. And some companies say customer destocking, which started during last year’s fourth quarter, continued early in this year.

“Weather-related first-quarter strength in U.S. agricultural and coatings markets is a bonus for multi-industry companies like DuPont and Dow that continue to see weak offshore demand,” explained Donald D. Carson, chemicals analyst at Susquehanna Financial Group, in a note to investors. Some portion of the sales was ahead of schedule and would have occurred in the second quarter, but Carson argued that the good results reflect more than just a seasonal “pull forward.”

At DuPont, agriculture division sales were up 16% compared with last year’s first quarter, rising to $4.1 billion. Volume gains accounted for half of the increase; the rest was due to price hikes. Seeds and insect control products both contributed to the growth. In contrast, DuPont’s sales volumes were down significantly for electronics chemicals, performance chemicals, and safety and protection.

In all, DuPont saw earnings edge up 6.2% to $1.5 billion from the year-ago quarter on sales of $11.2 billion. Earnings from DuPont’s May 2011 acquisition of Danisco and higher prices overall more than made up for lower volumes and higher raw material costs.

At Dow Chemical, earnings sank 25.0% compared with last year’s first quarter, while sales remained close to flat. The company benefited from the strength of its agriculture business, which saw sales rise 14% to $1.8 billion. Earnings from seed and crop protection chemicals were up 11% from last year.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: PPG Industries
Bunch
Charles E. Bunch, CEO of PPG Industries, a coatings company.
Credit: PPG Industries
Bunch

Unlike at DuPont, some Dow businesses, notably performance materials and performance plastics, were not able to increase pricing to make up for soft demand. Earnings from its equity investments, primarily in Dow Corning, were off by $129 million compared with last year’s quarter.

But in a conference call with investors, Dow CEO Andrew N. Liveris sounded upbeat and gave evidence that demand was strengthening. He said operating rates jumped 12% to 84% from the fourth quarter of 2011. And sales in all major geographies were strong in March compared with February—up 15% in the U.S., 14% in Germany, and 20% in China.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Ashland
O’Brien
Ashland CEO James J. O'Brien
Credit: Ashland
O’Brien

Coatings firm PPG Industries raised earnings 22.4% to $279 million compared with last year’s first quarter. In a conference call with analysts, CEO Charles E. Bunch said that although a portion of the increase was due to mild weather, which favored architectural coating sales, markets such as aerospace and auto manufacturing were also strong in the U.S. “We have further growth opportunities as demand in some of our larger end-use markets such as automotive and architectural coatings continues to recover,” Bunch told analysts.

Results at W.R. Grace showed the strength of the rebounding construction markets. The firm’s construction products segment saw a 10% increase in sales, with almost 8% of the change due to higher volumes. Sales in emerging markets were up 24% on strength in Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. In North America, sales were up 6%, but Western Europe was still in decline.

Executives at Ashland continue to bask in the warm glow of last year’s acquisition of ISP, which helped the firm’s quarterly earnings grow 53.2% compared with last year. “Ashland Specialty Ingredients achieved another strong quarter, with double-digit sales and earnings increases and good sales growth in all regions of the world,” Ashland CEO James J. O’Brien told investors. Within the segment, the strongest results came in the energy, construction, and specialty performance businesses.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Industrial demand boosts earnings
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical industry off to a strong 2017
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical earnings beat expectations

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE