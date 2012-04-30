Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Identifying Land For Energy Production

by Cheryl Hogue
April 30, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The public can determine the potential of contaminated properties to become wind or solar energy sites by using tools unveiled by EPA and the Department of Energy last week. The online tools will help local governments, property owners, and others identify desirable and economically sound sites for renewable energy production without the need to hire technical experts, EPA says. The tools combine DOE’s know-how about renewable energy technology and EPA’s experience in returning polluted sites to productive use. “Opportunities to install renewable energy systems on vacant properties can be found in every community,” says Jared Blumenfeld, EPA’s regional administrator for the Pacific Southwest. Tapping sun and wind at abandoned industrial lands, hazardous waste sites, and landfills, as well as parking lots and commercial and industrial rooftops, could provide gigawatts of clean energy, Blumenfeld says. The agency estimates that the U.S. has some 15 million acres of contaminated lands at 490,000 sites.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
U.S. EPA pushes redevelopment of hazardous waste sites
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
DOE Settles Cases On Nuclear Safety
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Method To Site Green Factory In Chicago

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE