National Search For NSF Position

We are initiating a national search for the National Science Foundation’s assistant director for engineering (ENG) and seek your assistance in the identification of candidates. Thomas W. Peterson has served in this position since January 2009.
The assistant director, ENG, manages a directorate comprising five divisions: Chemical, Bioengineering, Environmental & Transport Systems; Civil, Mechanical & Manufacturing Innovation; Electrical, Communications & Cyber Systems; Engineering Education & Centers; and Industrial Innovation & Partnerships. The assistant director also oversees the Office of Emerging Frontiers in Research & Innovation.
Go to http://cenm.ag/nsf to access PDFs of the information sheet that summarizes the directorate’s activities and the responsibilities of the position, together with the criteria that will be used in the search. Employment may be on a temporary or permanent basis in the Federal Service or by temporary assignment under provisions of the Intergovernmental Personnel Act.
We are pleased to announce that Joseph J. Helble, dean and professor of engineering, Thayer School of Engineering, Dartmouth College, has agreed to head the Search Advisory Committee. Both we and the committee seek your help in identifying candidates with the following qualifications: outstanding leadership, a deep sense of scholarship, a grasp of the issues facing the engineering community in the areas of education and research, proficiency in the administration of large-scale facilities and centers, and the ability to serve effectively as a key member of the NSF senior management team. We are especially interested in identifying women, members of minority groups, and persons with disabilities for consideration. Recommendations of individuals from any sector—academic, industry, or government—are welcome.
Please send your recommendations, including any supporting information you might be able to provide, to the AD/ENG Screening Committee via e-mail (engsrch@listserv.nsf.gov) or to the following address: National Science Foundation, Office of the Director, Suite 1205, 4201 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, VA 22230. We would appreciate receiving your recommendations by June 1.
Your assistance in this very important task is appreciated.
By Subra Suresh, Director
Cora B. Marrett, Deputy Director
National Science Foundation
Arlington, Va.
