Other Organizations

M. Samy S. El-Shall has been selected as a Jefferson Science Fellow for 2012–13. He is a professor of chemistry and chemical engineering at Virginia Commonwealth University, in Richmond. Jefferson Science Fellows are chosen from among accomplished professors of science and engineering to contribute to the missions of the State Department and the Agency for International Development.
Michael J. Luzzio has been selected as the chair-elect for 2012–13 of the American Association for Cancer Research’s Chemistry in Cancer Research (CICR) Working Group. CICR brings together cancer-focused scientists in chemistry and chemistry-related fields to discuss the status and promise of chemistry in the prevention and cure of cancer. Luzzio is a senior oncology research investigator for the Novartis Institute for BioMedical Research.
