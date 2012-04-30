Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Origins Of A Drug

April 30, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

I read with interest the article about HEC Pharm, in particular where it says that HEC “has obtained regulatory approval to start clinical trials in China for morphothiadine mesilate, a treatment for hepatitis B virus that was discovered, and later dropped, by Bayer” (C&EN, Feb. 27, page 32).

I am a German chemist who worked for Bayer for 25 years. Now I am a consultant with HEC. I introduced this particular drug project to the company. It is not true that the drug was discovered and developed by Bayer and later dropped. Morphothiadine mesilate was synthesized in China. It is a new compound protected by new patents. At Bayer, this compound was never synthesized. The misunderstanding could be that the new concept to fight the hepatitis B virus using this approach is originally from Bayer. But the drug itself is not from Bayer.

By Siegfried Goldmann
Wuppertal, Germany

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Novel antifungal wins FDA approval
Iceni to repurpose Merck’s cilengitide
GSK Eyes Development Of Ebola Vaccine

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE