Oxiteno To Establish First U.S. Plant

Brazilian surfactants maker Oxiteno has purchased a specialty chemical plant in Pasadena, Texas, from Pasadena Property for $15 million. Oxiteno says it will invest another $15 million to retrofit the plant so it can make specialty surfactants. The company says the plant will have 32,000 metric tons of annual capacity when it starts up in 2013. Old World Industries, which recently sold ethylene oxide and ethylene glycol plants in nearby Clear Lake to polyester maker Indorama, had operated on the property.
