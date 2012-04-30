Pfizer Sells Nutrition Business To Nestlé

Fulfilling a promise to focus on pharmaceuticals, Pfizer has agreed to sell its nutrition business to Switzerland’s Nestlé for $11.9 billion in cash. Focused primarily on pediatric nutrition products such as infant formula, the business grew 15% in 2011 to achieve $2.1 billion in sales. About 85% of the business’s sales are in emerging markets. Nestlé will combine the Pfizer operation with its own nutrition unit, which had $7.9 billion in sales in 2011. The deal is expected to be completed by the first half of 2013.
