Reliance Will Invest Big In Petrochemicals

While announcing its annual results, Reliance Industries revealed it will spend $8 billion by the end of 2014 to expand its petrochemical output. The Indian company plans to boost its ethylene production capacity to 3.2 million metric tons from 1.9 million metric tons per year. It also plans to double its capacity for the aromatic p-xylene to 3.6 million metric tons and significantly boost the size of plants producing downstream products such as polyethylene and polyester. Reliance did not disclose where the new capacity will be built.
