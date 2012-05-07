BASF Helps NANOH2O Raise $40 Million

NanoH2O, which is developing a nanostructured reverse-osmosis water filtration membrane, has raised $40 million in a round of equity financing. BASF Venture Capital, which chipped in $7.5 million, led the funding round along with Total Energy Ventures and Keystone Ventures. Additionally, NanoH2O secured a credit facility of $20 million. BASF says NanoH2O’s technology allows for greater water flux and salt rejection than other membranes on the market. In all, NanoH2O has raised $75 million in equity.
