The Battle For The Lab
Armed with electronic laboratory notebooks, software suppliers launch visions of comprehensive research informatics networks
May 7, 2012 Cover
Volume 90, Issue 19
Navy’s research to keep its fleet of mine-detecting, harbor-protecting dolphins and sea lions fit might also aid humans
Plan to publicize hazard information sparks new terrorism concerns
A talent for distillation was the profession’s best-kept beauty secret
Compulsory license ruling creates a legal precedent for rarely invoked patent-breaking clause
EPA studies why its cost estimates for pending regulations tend to be high
Study suggests where to find high concentrations of the coal- and biomass-derived toxic substance HNCO