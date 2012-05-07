The Battle For The Lab

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
09019-cover-Labcxd.jpg
« Prev
Next »
09019-cover-Labcxd.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

May 7, 2012 Cover

Volume 90, Issue 19

Armed with electronic laboratory notebooks, software suppliers launch visions of comprehensive research informatics networks

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 90 | Issue 19
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Business

The Battle For The Lab

Armed with electronic laboratory notebooks, software suppliers launch visions of comprehensive research informatics networks

Marine Mammal Health

Navy’s research to keep its fleet of mine-detecting, harbor-protecting dolphins and sea lions fit might also aid humans

Balancing Security And Right To Know

Plan to publicize hazard information sparks new terrorism concerns

  • Business

    Geisha Alchemy

    A talent for distillation was the profession’s best-kept beauty secret

  • Policy

    India Interprets Drug Patenting

    Compulsory license ruling creates a legal precedent for rarely invoked patent-breaking clause

  • Policy

    Improving Accuracy

    EPA studies why its cost estimates for pending regulations tend to be high

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Environment

Model Maps Isocyanic Acid Distribution

Study suggests where to find high concentrations of the coal- and biomass-derived toxic substance HNCO

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS CAREER TIPS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Glowing Dino, Canine Cautionary Tale, Dancing Doctorates

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT