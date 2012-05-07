Canadian Ethanol Companies Stumble

Iogen Energy, a cellulosic ethanol joint venture between Iogen and Shell, is pulling back on its commercialization program. Since 2004, Iogen Energy has operated a demonstration plant in Ottawa, Ontario, that breaks down biomass using enzymes and then ferments the resultant sugars into ethanol. But the company has dropped plans to build a larger plant in Manitoba. With the end of the program, it will lay off 150 employees. Separately, Enerkem, a Quebec-based firm that gasifies municipal solid waste into ethanol, has canceled its initial public stock offering, citing market conditions. The company first filed its prospectus for the $160 million offering in February 2011.
