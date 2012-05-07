DOE Creates Atlas For Carbon Dioxide Sequestration

Underground reservoirs in North America with a collective capacity to store at least 500 years’ worth of carbon dioxide emissions are identified in a newly created North American Carbon Storage Atlas. Released by the Department of Energy last week, the Web-based atlas identifies three categories of geologic storage sites in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. They are depleted oil and gas fields where some 136 billion metric tons of CO2 could be sequestered, coal fields with a capacity of 65 billion tons, and saline reservoirs where some 1,738 billion tons could be stored. These are low estimates, the document adds. The atlas, prepared by environmental, energy, and natural resource agencies in the three countries, also identifies the location of some 2,250 large facilities that emit CO2, such as power plants and industrial operations, and correlates the locations of these emitters to the geologic reservoirs.
