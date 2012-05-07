DSM Boosts Role In Biomedical Materials

DSM plans to acquire Kensey Nash, a U.S.-based biomedical materials company, for about $360 million. The deal, approved by Kensey Nash’s board, represents a 33% premium over Kensey Nash’s recent share price. Based in Exton, Pa., Kensey Nash makes medical device parts using collagen and synthetic polymer technology. It expects to have sales of $90 million for the fiscal year ending June 30. DSM CEO Feike Sijbesma says his firm is well positioned to expand in biomedical materials because of its presence in both the life sciences and materials sectors.
