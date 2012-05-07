Dow Corning Aids Adjustable Glasses

Dow Corning and the Centre for Vision in the Developing World have created prototype self-adjustable glasses for children. Users can adjust the lens power by turning a dial on each arm that adds or removes a Dow Corning silicone fluid. The adjusters are then detached, leaving a conventional-looking pair of glasses. The partners hope to distribute the first 50,000 pairs of the glasses in China, India, and Indonesia beginning late this year.
