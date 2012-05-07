DuPont Buys Rest Of Solae From Bunge

DuPont has paid $440 million to acquire Bunge’s 28% stake in Solae, a food ingredient joint venture the two firms formed in 2003. With about 2,400 employees worldwide, Solae produces soy-based ingredients for baked goods, beverages, nutrition bars, and other products. Following the acquisition of Danisco last year, the purchase adds to DuPont’s leadership position in food ingredients, says James C. Borel, a DuPont executive vice president.
