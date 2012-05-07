Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Fruit Ripeness Detected Via Nanotube

MIT researchers develop carbon nanotube-based sensor that measures concentrations of ethylene, a ripeness indicator, as low as 0.5 ppm

by Lauren K. Wolf
May 7, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 19
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Angew. Chem. Int. Ed.
A fruit-ripeness sensor uses carbon nanotubes (bottom) bound to fluorinated copper(I) tris(pyrazolyl)­borates (top) to detect the plant hormone ethylene. Cu = gold, F = green, N = blue, B = pink, and C = gray.
A sensor that detects fruit ripening uses a copper-based compound attached to carbon nanotubes (bottom). When ripening indicator ethylene binds to the copper (gold), the compound detaches, causing the tube’s resistance to increase. F = green, N = blue, B = pink, C = gray.
Credit: Angew. Chem. Int. Ed.
A fruit-ripeness sensor uses carbon nanotubes (bottom) bound to fluorinated copper(I) tris(pyrazolyl)­borates (top) to detect the plant hormone ethylene. Cu = gold, F = green, N = blue, B = pink, and C = gray.

Rather than using expensive gas chromatography and mass spectrometry systems to monitor the freshness of their fruit, food distributors of the future might instead use low-cost carbon nanotube-based sensors. That’s because MIT researchers Timothy M. Swager, Birgit Esser, and Jan M. Schnorr have developed a device that detects fruit maturity by measuring levels of emitted ethylene, a plant hormone that initiates ripening (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed., DOI: 10.1002/anie.201201042). The researchers make the ethylene sensor by depositing a mat of carbon nanotubes bound to fluorinated copper(I) tris(pyrazolyl)­borates onto a surface containing gold electrodes. When exposed to ethylene emitted from fruits such as pears and oranges, the copper compounds associate with the plant hormone, disrupting their interaction with the nanotubes. As a result, electrical resistance across the electrode-spanning nanotubes increases in proportion to how much ethylene is present. By adding polystyrene beads to the mat to increase its surface area, the researchers were able to detect ethylene concentrations as low as 0.5 ppm. “Food is even more important than energy,” says Swager, who has already filed a patent for the sensor. “We need to manage it, enhance production, and prevent waste.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Light-powered hydrogen sensor plays it cool
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Polymer-coated electrode detects PFAS in water
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Flexible ethylene sensor indicates when kiwi fruit is ripe

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE