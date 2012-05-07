Nottingham To Get Chemistry Building

GlaxoSmithKline and England’s University of Nottingham are establishing a center of excellence for sustainable chemistry. It will focus on pharmaceutical-related research, as well as provide undergraduate instruction and scientific community outreach. The center will be based at a carbon-neutral chemistry laboratory on the university’s Jubilee campus, to be built with the help of a $19 million grant from GSK.
