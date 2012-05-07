Novo Nordisk Will Add Jobs In U.S.

Danish drug firm Novo Nordisk plans to increase its U.S. workforce, now 4,100, by 15% in 2012. Sales positions will represent much of the growth in headcount, but the company says it is also recruiting scientists for its new type 1 diabetes R&D site in Seattle and workers for its manufacturing facility in Clayton, N.C. In separate news, Novo Nordisk has licensed heparosan-based drug delivery technology from Oklahoma City-based Caisson Biotech. The deal could be worth more than $100 million in milestone payments, Caisson says, if drugs using its technology reach the market.
