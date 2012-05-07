Sandoz Buys Maker Of Dermatology Drugs

Novartis’ Sandoz unit will acquire Fougera Pharmaceuticals, a specialty dermatology generics company, for $1.5 billion in cash. Fougera is the former dermatology division of Nycomed, the rest of which was acquired last year by Takeda Pharmaceutical. Based in Melville, N.Y., Fougera had 2011 sales of $429 million. Sandoz says the purchase will make it the world’s number one generic dermatology medicines company with annual sales of about $620 million, primarily in the U.S.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter