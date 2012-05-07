Shin-Etsu Plans U.S. Cellulosics Plant

Shin-Etsu Chemical’s SE Tylose subsidiary will spend $120 million to build a hydroxyethyl cellulose (HEC) plant in Plaquemine, La. Expected to come on-line in early 2014, the 9,000-metric-ton-per-year facility will be built on a site owned by Shintech, another Shin-Etsu subsidiary. Tylose now produces the material, which is used mainly as a thickener in water-soluble coatings, only in Germany. Initiating U.S. production of HEC will help guarantee supplies to U.S. customers and help protect the company against exchange rate fluctuations, Tylose says.
